Nemechek, Eckes Score Top-Five Finishes in Charlotte

John Hunter Nemechek (third) and Christian Eckes (fourth) led Toyota with top-five finishes in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday evening. ThorSport driver, Ty Majeski, started from the pole and spent much of the race within the top-five before a late-race pit stop forced him to a 13th place result.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Race 10 of 23 – 134 Laps, 201 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS





1st, Ross Chastain*

2nd, Grant Enfinger*

3rd, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

4th, CHRISTIAN ECKES

5th, Zane Smith*

7th, KYLE BUSCH

8th, CHANDLER SMITH

9th, STEWART FRIESEN

10th, BEN RHODES

13th, TY MAJESKI

15th, CHASE PURDY

18th, MATT CRAFTON

20th, TYLER ANKRUM

21st, TIMMY HILL

29th, TATE FOGLEMAN

35th, BRENNAN POOLE

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, No. 4 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Kyle Busch Motorsports

Finishing Position: 3rd

Can you take us through those last couple of laps and what else did you need?

“We weren’t very good all night. I’m just thankful for all of my guys on this No. 4 Pye-Barker, Fire Alarm Services Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. We never stopped working on it. We put ourselves in the ballpark and we were able to have a shot there at the end. We struggled all day, from the time that we unloaded. We have a little bit of work to do. I feel like we struggled the last couple of weeks, but proud of all of my guys. Proud of the effort they put in and excited to see where it goes. Just racking up top-fives.”

CHRISTIAN ECKES, No. 98 Curb Records Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, ThorSport Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

Can you take us through the final lap on the green-white-checkered restart?

“I felt pretty good about our chances, especially getting through three and four still being side-by-side. It sucks, but it is what it is. That’s two races in a row that we’ve been in position to win a race at the end and just came up a little short. Really proud of everybody at ThorSport. Special thanks to everyone at Curb Records, Toyota Racing and everybody involved. Just need to be a little better.”

Did you think you had Ross Chastain clear on the final lap?

“I felt like we had a better truck for sure than the 41 (Ross Chastain). Just same deal, truck racing is hard. On a green-white-checkered, it’s all about going and everybody has runs from behind. We got put three-wide middle, so it is what it is. Just hard racing. Proud of the speed that we’re bringing and just proud of everybody.”

TY MAJESKI, No. 66 American Racing Wheels Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, ThorSport Racing

Finishing Position: 13th

After starting from the pole, how was your race overall?

“Really strong truck and one definitely capable of winning and just didn’t put it all together. Really struggled on pit road. These races are such track position games and just need to get better on that front. Made one bad decision on the choose and that set us back with track position. Fought back from it and then had a loose left-rear tire on that whole last run. Had to pit on the last green-white-checkered and managed to salvage a 13th place finish. But a really fast Tundra TRD Pro and if we keep bringing trucks like this, it won’t be long.”

TRD PR