Carson Hocevar - North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Race Advance

Hocevar on Friday night’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway: “Our No. 42 Premier Security Solutions team is looking forward to running back-to-back 1.5-mile races following our strong run at Texas last week. It’s evident that we made the right adjustments from Kansas to Texas and we’re ready to show that speed at a track that we had our best run at a season ago in Charlotte Motor Speedway.”

Hocevar at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Hocevar makes his second career start at Charlotte Motor Speedway Friday night. He made his debut at the track last May in his rookie season, turning in a career-best second-place finish after starting ninth and led five laps on the night.

On the Truck: Hocevar will pilot the No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Last Time Out (SpeedyCash.com 220 – Start: 20th / Finish: 4th): After starting in the back half of the field Friday night, Hocevar battled a loose-handling truck in the opening laps and brought his No. 42 Sparco Silverado to pit road during the first caution on lap nine for adjustments. Hocevar restarted 32nd and made his way through the field to 19th by the end of Stage One.

The No. 42 team opted for right side tires only at the stage break and restarted 13th before ultimately earning an 11th-place finish in Stage Two. Following a four-tire stop at the stage break, Hocevar made his way into the top-10 for the first time before the decision to pit for fuel only under caution on lap 107 resulted in winning the race off pit road and restarting second.

On lap 111, Hocevar took the lead for the first of two times on the night before settling into second-place. After a pair of restarts with under ten laps to go, Hocevar challenged for the lead but was unable to regain the top spot to settle for a fourth-place finish – marking his third top-five of the season and third in the last four races.

Niece Motorsports PR