Dean Thompson - North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Race Advance

Thompson on making his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Debut at Charlotte: “Our No. 40 Worldwide Express team is ready to bounce back and put together a strong run following a tough couple weeks recently. We’ve put it in the rearview mirror and our team has put a lot of effort into getting ready to take on Charlotte Friday night. I am confident we will return to performing at the level that will bring our Chevrolet Silverado back to a good spot this week.”

Thompson at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Thompson makes his first-career start at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Friday night.

On the Truck: Thompson and the No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado will have the Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/ Unishippers paint scheme on display for Friday night’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Last Time Out (SpeedyCash.com 220 – Start: 13th / Finish: 29th): Thompson kept the No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet inside the top-20 in the early going Friday night, resulting in a 20th-place finish in Stage One. Early on in Stage Two, Thompson reported a tire going down on his Chevrolet Silverado and pitted under green before his left rear tire went down on the following lap, forcing him to pit for a second time.

Following a 36th-place finish in Stage Two, Thompson battled to get back on the lead lap during the final stage but ultimately settled for a 29th-place finish.

Niece Motorsports PR