Austin Wayne Self | AM Racing Charlotte Motor Speedway May Preview

No. 22 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Austin Wayne Self



Primary Partner(s): AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN



Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST



Crew Chief: Ryan Salomon



Spotter: Tony Raines



2022 Driver Points Position: 18th | 2022 Owner Points Position: 20th



Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 107; previously raced at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, May 14, 2022 (Start: 23rd | Finish: 23rd).



Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Getting Back On Track: Nine races into the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, AM Racing and driver Austin Wayne Self are looking to back up their solid pace from 2021.



After picking up back-to-back top-10 finishes at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway and at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway earlier this year, the team endured five straight difficult races at Circuit of the Americas, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track during the month of April.



After two rough outings at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and Kansas Speedway respectively, the team bounced back with a respectable top-20 finish at Texas Motor Speedway last Friday night giving the family-owned team some hope that their bad luck is behind them.



Charlotte Motor Speedway is on deck this weekend and the Statesville, N.C.-based team is hopeful of a continued reboot of their 2022 season.



Texas Proud: Two Texas-based companies will also return to the team this weekend and serve as major partners for Austin Wayne Self this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.



The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions and GO TEXAN on the No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado for the 10th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races this season.



Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994.



AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents.



GO TEXAN is a widely recognized brand. It represents a diverse collection of people, products and services that are genuinely Texan. Whether it’s grown, sewn or served on a plate, more than 26 million Texans shop, travel and dine out in full support of Texas business and agriculture.



Thank You For Your Continued Support: AIRBOX Air Purifier returns to AM Racing in 2022 and will serve as a major associate marketing partner for driver Austin Wayne Self in Friday night’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200.



AIRBOX Air Purifier prides itself on having the absolute best commercial-grade air purifier on the market. It is categorically the best in every aspect, and it is built to last a lifetime.



True engineering controls solution based on a proven scientific technology to provide the desired indoor air quality you need. AIRBOX Air Purifier creates a Safe Air Plan to repopulate the business and create the safest possible environment for owners, employees, clients, students, visitors, or just anyone who breathes air.



AIRBOX Air Purifier has partnered with the Statesville, N.C.-based team for six primary partnered races between the 2020 and 2021 seasons respectively.



Welcome Aboard: For Friday night’s contest at Charlotte Motor Speedway, AM Racing welcomes Eagle Rentals as an associate marketing partner on Self’s No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado RST.



Eagle Rentals is a family-owned equipment rental and sales company in Statesville, NC with over 25 years of experience helping our local community solve their home construction and improvement needs.



We have always believed in treating our employees like family. As a family, we offer a level of service that delivers on our promises to our customers!



Not because it is a great tagline, but because it is who we are.



It has created a lasting footprint in our community that began in 1995.



Halfway Home: Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Charlotte is the fourth of an eight-week consecutive stretch of races for the tour.



With races complete at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Kansas Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, the series will complete the month of May with a stop at America’s Home for Racing, Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway this weekend.



In June, the series treks to World Wide Technology (Ill.) Raceway at Gateway, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Knoxville Raceway and concludes the campaign at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on June 24th.



By the end of the stretch, the Truck Series will have completed 14 of its 23 races in 2022.



AM Racing x2: For the second time this season, AM Racing will launch its second part-time team with a new face behind the wheel of the No. 37 Chevrolet Silverado RST.



Former NASCAR Mexico Challenge Series champion Max Gutiérrez will attempt his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut in Friday night’s N.C. Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.



Charlotte will signify the first of several Truck Series races this season where Gutiérrez, a former winner in the ARCA Menards Series will pilot the team’s second entry on a part-time entry with additional races to be announced soon.



Veteran AM Racing crew chief Jamie Jones will serve as crew chief for Gutiérrez’s No. 37 TOUGHBUILT Chevrolet Silverado RST at Charlotte on Friday night.



The two worked together in two ARCA Menards Series races earlier this season at Daytona and most recently at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway where the Mexico City, Mexico native produced an impressive 10th place finish after starting 24th.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series Charlotte Motor Speedway Stats: Friday night’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 will mark Self’s seventh NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile race track.



In his previous six starts, Self has finished a track-best of 12th in the spring of 2017 after starting 19th.



He has completed 784 of the 804 laps available for a 97.5 percent lap completion.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Self has made 79 starts throughout his career with eight top-10 finishes, while also carrying an average finishing position of 18.5.



To The Point(s): Entering Charlotte, Self sits 18th in the championship standings.



116 points separate Self from 10th in the championship standings currently held by Matt Crafton with 14 races remaining this season.



199 points separate Self from first in the championship standings occupied by reigning Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes.



AM Racing’s No. 22 team secures 20th in the Truck Series owner standings.



Texas Motor Speedway | SpeedyCash.com 220 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, Self made his 138th career Truck Series start.



After starting the race 23rd, Self quickly negotiated his No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN Chevrolet Silverado RST through traffic to quickly move into the top-20.



Despite obtaining some front-end damage to his race truck during the early stages of the race, Self fell out of the top-20, but rebounded in Stage 3 and re-entered the top-20 to finish 18th, his best NASCAR Camping World Truck Series finish in five races.



Calling the Shots: Ryan Salomon will continue to lead Austin Wayne Self and the AM Racing team in 2022, including at Charlotte Motor Speedway.



This weekend marks his 35th race as crew chief for Self and in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.



During his tenure, he guided Self to an average finish of 17.8 during 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons respectively.



Career Rundown: Since 2016, Self has competed in 138 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, delivering two top-five and 15 top-10 finishes. He finished a career-best 12th in the championship standings in 2018.



Spanning six years of Truck Series competition, he maintains an average finish of 18.6.



Did You Know? Austin Wayne Self and his wife Jennifer have 16 chickens and a dog named Echo.



The couple is also expecting and will welcome their first child, a girl in June of 2022.



Lineup: In addition to AM Technical Solutions and GO TEXAN continuing their roles as the primary marketing partner for Self in 2022, the AM Racing team will also receive support from, AIRBOX Air Purifier, Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market and JB Henderson Construction.



Follow on Social Media: For more on Austin Wayne Self, please visit awsracing.com, like his Facebook page (Austin Wayne Self) or follow him on Twitter @AustinWSelf.



For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

Austin Wayne Self Pre-Race Quotes:

On Charlotte Motor Speedway: “Charlotte Motor Speedway is one of the more demanding intermediate race tracks that we compete at. It’s very fast with a unique layout but it also provides great racing for the fans. Handling is critical for Charlotte, as is momentum, especially over the bumps.



“We’re bringing our Kansas truck which showcased a lot of speed even though we didn’t get the finish we had hoped for. Hopefully, on Friday night, our season continues to turn around with a strong finish with our No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN Chevrolet Silverado RST.



On 2022 Season: “After more than a month of sour finishes for our AM Racing team, we were able to fight and charge to a top-20 finish at Texas Motor Speedway. Don’t get me wrong, we’re not after top-20 finishes, we’re searching for top-10 efforts or better, but I felt like we at least stopped the bleeding to what has been a frustrating stretch of races.



“Hopefully, we can build on our finish at Texas with an even better outcome at Charlotte on Friday night.”

Social Spotlight:

Visit AM Technical Solutions online at amts.com.

Show your GO TEXAN pride: find Texas products, restaurants or enroll your business in GO TEXAN.



For more information on Don’t Mess With Texas and how you can become involved in the program, visit dontmesswithtexas.org.



To learn more about AIRBOX Air Purifier and what they offer, please visit airboxairpurifier.com.

For more on Flying Circle, please visit flyingcirclegear.com, like them on Facebook (FlyingCircleGear) and follow them on Instagram (@flyingcirclegear) and Twitter (@flyingcircle_). Also, connect with Flying Circle on Pinterest and YouTube.

For additional information on CForce premium artesian water, please visit cforce.com.

For more on Kreuz Market, please visit kreuzmarket.com. like them on Facebook (KreuzMarketLockhart) and follow them on Twitter (@kreuzmarket).



Visit JB Henderson Construction online at jbhenderson.com.

Race Information:

The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the 10th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Qualifying will soon follow from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 8:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

AM Racing PR