GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Charlotte

- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment. com for more information.

- Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger will race with GMS Racing chassis no. 331 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This chassis has been driven twice this season by Enfinger at Atlanta Motor Speedway and most recently at Darlington Raceway, where he finished in third place. Additionally, this Silverado RST went to victory lane at Dover Motor Speedway with Zane Smith in 2020.

- Continuing to Build: As the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season nears the mid-way point during the summer stretch, veteran Grant Enfinger has continued to show strength on a consistent basis. Enfinger, who has earned two top-fives and five top-tens in nine races this season, has quietly closed in on some stout competition in the points standings. Currently ninth in points, Grant is searching for his first win of the season this weekend at Charlotte.

- GE Quote: “I look forward to racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend with my No. 23 Champion Power Equipment team. It is always nice to race at home, so I generally have this race circled on my calendar. Charles won here a couple years ago as a crew chief with GMS Racing, so I’m hoping we can duplicate that success this weekend."