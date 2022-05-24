NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Ryan Preece, No. 17 Ford F-150 Ryan Preece will make an unscheduled appearance behind the wheel of the No. 17 for his fifth NCWTS start of the season in Friday night's North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

Last Friday evening at Texas Motor Speedway, a dominant performance was soured by rear bumper damage early in the final stage. Preece led 27 laps and was victorious in the opening two stages, before the bumper damage forced him to pit and come from the rear of the field. He drove from 22nd to a third-place finish in the Morton Buildings F-150.

The impressive streak of top-10s continues for the Connecticut native as he holds six top-10s in six total Truck Series appearances spanning the last two seasons.

Friday's race will kick off a busy Charlotte race weekend for the 31 year old as he will pull triple duty by also competing in the Xfinity and Cup Series on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Click here for Preece's career statistics.