NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Wastequip Ford F-150
- Hailie Deegan is set to line up for her second appearance at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Friday, the 33rd start of her NCWTS career.
- During last Friday's contest at Texas Motor Speedway, Deegan made her presence known by qualifying 6th on the 1.5-mile oval, her highest pavement qualifying result since joining the NASCAR ranks.
- In her lone visit to Charlotte Motor Speedway, the 20-year-old brought home a 13th place finish, highlighting her consistency across the intermediate tracks on the NCWTS schedule.
- Crew Chief Mike Hillman Jr. is a veteran of the speedway, calling 14 career NCWTS races, netting four top-fives, a pole and a career-best finish of second with Todd Bodine in 2010.
