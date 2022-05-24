RTA’s gigFAST INTERNET to Support Smith and Troops at Charlotte

Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and RTA will partner this Memorial Day weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway to thank our men and women who are serving and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.



Smith and the No. 38 RTA gigFAST INTERNET™ Ford F-150 team will race with the “Got Freedom?, Thank a Soldier!” message during Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. RTA’s gigFAST INTERNET will also debut a stars and bars patriotic paint scheme during their first primary race with FRM. Smith is honored to carry the brand and message this weekend.



“As a veteran myself, we selected Memorial Day weekend to do something special with Zane and FRM to honor those who served and are currently serving in the military protecting our great nation,” said RTA Chairman Donald Workman.



“Memorial Day weekend is always really special to me,” Smith stated. “Partnering with RTA to promote the ‘Got Freedom?, Thank a Soldier!’ message is appropriate and the right thing to do. To be able to show my appreciation to all our service members is very humbling.”



Smith is also excited to hit the track at Charlotte Motor Speedway- a track he feels the team is well prepared for.



“Charlotte has always been fun,” said Smith. “You really have to get into a rhythm there and it suits my driving style very well. We have been fast at the mile-and-a-half racetracks this season and we want to have another great run for RTA.”



Smith’s RTA’s gigFAST INTERNET No. 38 takes the green flag on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and gigFAST™ TV Channel 83.



FRM PR