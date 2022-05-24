Kyle Busch - No. 51 Safelite Tundra Camping World Trucks Charlotte Preview

The Report on 'Rowdy': Owner-driver Kyle Busch gets behind the wheel of the No. 51 Safelite Tundra TRD Pro Saturday at Charlotte for his fourth of five NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts in 2022. Busch, the winningest driver in series history, enters Charlotte having won 37.4% (61/163) of the Truck Series races he has entered and finished first or second in 56.4% (92/163). In addition to his Truck Series leading 61 wins, ‘Rowdy’ also ranks first all-time among Truck Series drivers in driver rating (123.6), average finish (6.6) and is second in laps led (7,591). Over his last 22 Truck Series starts, the talented wheelman has an average finish of 2.4 while recording 12 wins and seven runner-up finishes. This year in the Truck Series, he has an average finish of 2.7 with 63 laps led across his three starts with a runner-up finish at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway being his best result to date. He finished third in each of the last two events he entered: COTA and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The No. 51 Tundra TRD Pro that ‘Rowdy’ will be piloting at Charlotte will carry the same flat white Safelite scheme that adorned it at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Tex. earlier this year, which is a reciprocal of Chandler Smith’s black No. 18 Safelite Tundra TRD Pro. At COTA the two engaged in a friendly challenge where the lower finished would clean all the windshields at KBM the following week. Busch’s third-place result was two spots better than Smith, but accepted Smith’s double or nothing bet for this week’s race. Finishing ahead of Busch at Charlotte will be a tough task for Smith. Across 14 Truck Series starts at the 1.5-mile track Busch has eight wins, 12 top-five and 13 top-10 finishes. He has led 789 laps and has an average finish of 2.5. He picked up his first career Truck Series victory driving for Billy Ballew Motorsports at Charlotte in 2005.Over his last 10 Truck Series starts at the North Carolina track, he has won six times and in the other four events he finished in the runner-up position. In addition to his eight Truck Series wins, the Las Vegas native has nine Xfinity Series wins and one Cup Series victory in the Queen City. Mardy Lindley returns to KBM for his second season atop the pit box of the No. 51 team. In addition to this year’s win with Corey Heim at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the No. 51 team produced three victories in Lindley’s first season as a crew chief at KBM, two with Busch and one with Martin Truex Jr. Before arriving at KBM, Lindley guided his drivers to 32 wins and four ARCA Menards Series East championships since 2013, including back-to-back titles with Sam Mayer the last two seasons. Additionally, he earned the ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief Showdown championship with Mayer in 2020. Lindley’s one race atop the pit box at Charlotte resulted in an 20 th -place finish with Drew Dollar last year. Rowdy Energy, the enhanced hydration formula energy drink created by Busch and vendor partner Harris Teeter, a regional grocery chain, will adorn the bedtop of the No. 51 Tundra for Friday’s 134-lap race. Rowdy Energy Drink is currently available in 10 flavors, including seven sugar free options that are KETO certified. Use Rowdy Energy’s store locator at https://rowdyenergy.com/pages/ store-locator to find where you can pick up a can today, or order online at www.rowdyenergy.com . Busch will make his fifth and final Truck Series start of 2022 June 4 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. Yahoo, a global media and tech company that connects people to their passions, will serve as the primary sponsor on his No. 51 Tundra TRD Pro.