Auto Parts 4Less and ChannelAdvisor Partner with Jack Wood At Charlotte Motor Speedway

GMS Racing’s Jack Wood is proud to announce the continuation of a multi-race partnership with Auto Parts 4Less. The partnership will be on full display on the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RST at the iconic Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day Weekend.

Earlier this season, the team announced a multi-race partnership with Auto Parts 4Less, starting their relationship at Darlington Raceway. As the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series makes its annual stop at "America's Home For Racing", the partnership will now shift its focus to feature cobranding between Auto Parts 4Less and ChannelAdvisor, a global leader in the e-commerce industry.

ChannelAdvisor is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers, including many in automotive parts and accessories, depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more.

As a reminder, AutoParts4Less.com offers consumers a unique online purchasing experience similar to Amazon, where sellers compete to win the ”buy box”. Each seller competes on several key factors such as price, ship times, and seller ratings which in turn drives the greatest value to their buyers.

"We're excited to partner with the Auto Parts 4Less Group and the opportunity to showcase our partnership at the Charlotte Motor Speedway." said Derek Conlin, VP, Global Business Development at ChannelAdvisor. "ChannelAdvisor has a long history of helping automotive brands and retailers reach buyers searching for automotive parts and accessories and through this partnership, we look forward to enabling our customers to expand their eCommerce sales with the Auto Parts 4Less Group."

"I look forward to building upon our pre-existing relationship with Auto Parts 4Less by introducing ChannelAdvisor to the NASCAR industry. After learning about ChannelAdvisor’s e-commerce platform, I believe that they have the opportunity to create some significant business opportunities with other partners in the sport, which is huge in today's B2B-driven landscape. I appreciate having their support behind my GMS Racing team and I as we compete in the upcoming race at Charlotte," said Wood.

The No. 24 Auto Parts 4Less / ChannelAdvisor Chevrolet Silverado RST will make its on-track debut in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on Friday, May 27th. Be sure to stay in touch with Jack Wood by following him along across all social media platforms at his official handle @DriverJackWood.

GMS PR