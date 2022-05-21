Chandler Smith Finishes Eighth at Texas

· Smith reported that his Toyota was sliding the rear tires before hitting pit road for four fresh tires, with an air pressure adjustment, and a full tank of fuel.

· The iBUYPOWER Tundra TRD Pro would line up on the top of the fifth row when the Final Stage went green on lap 72. Smith was scored in the sixth position when the fourth caution of the night occurred on lap 86. Veteran crew chief Danny Stockman elected to keep his driver on the track, while two team ahead of them pitted, giving Smith the opportunity to line up on the inside of the second row when the race went back green on lap 92.

· Smith would settle into the third position, right behind the top-two trucks. He was able to make a run to the inside of the second-place truck several times but was unable to complete the pass.

· When the fifth caution slowed the field on lap 106, the Toyota Racing Development driver reported that he was “struggling with dirty air and the front end bounces a little too much and lose it.” Stockman ordered up another four-tire and fuel stop and then No. 18 Toyota exited pit road fourth but would line up behind four trucks that did not pit.

· Smith would lose a few spots on the ensuing restart and then was battling side-by-side with Zane Smith when Smith’s truck got loose underneath him and washed up the race track. The iBUYPOWER Tundra would fall back to 11 th when the sixth caution of the race occurred on lap 128.

· The talented teenager elected to line up on the bottom of the fourth row when the field went back green with just under 15 laps remaining. He settled into the sixth position before the seventh and final caution of the event set up NASCAR overtime.