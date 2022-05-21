Nemechek Brings Home Sixth-Place Finish from Texas

· Nemechek brought his Tom Thumb/Albertsons Tundra down pit road under the stage break where the No. 4 team was able to execute a four-tire and fuel stop that sent him back out onto the track in the lead.

· The 24-year-old driver elected the outside lane on the restart and raced side-by-side with the No. 17 of Preece through Turns 1 and 2 and down the backstretch until he was able to clear the No. 17 on entry into Turn 3.

· The fourth caution of the night came out on lap 87 with Nemechek controlling the top position. Under caution, veteran crew chief Eric Phillips called for the No. 4 team to come down pit road for a fuel-only stop while the rest of the field stayed out on differing pit strategies.

· After electing to pit and forfeit the lead, Nemechek would line up for the restart in 27 th . The talented wheelman once again drove through the field and found himself in fifth with just five laps to go as the seventh and final caution of the night came out on lap 143, setting up NASCAR Overtime.