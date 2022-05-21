Heim Rebounds for Seventh-Place Finish at Texas

Corey Heim lined up on the front row in second for the second consecutive week after putting down a lap time of 29.639 seconds in the one-lap qualifying session for Friday’s SpeedyCash.com 220 at Texas Motor Speedway. Heim dealt with handling issues throughout much of the first two stages but was still able to earn five stage points with 10th and seventh-place stage finishes, respectively.

During the Stage Two break, Heim suffered right front damage after making contact with the No. 16 while exiting his pit stall. The damage forced the No. 51 team to make unscheduled pit stops and restart the final stanza from 29 th . Despite the damage, Heim was able to drive through the field in the Final Stage and come home with a seventh-place finish.