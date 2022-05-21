Heim Rebounds for Seventh-Place Finish at Texas

· At the stage break, Heim brought his JBL Tundra down pit road for a routine pit stop but made contact with the No. 16 while exiting his pit stall, causing damage to the right front.
· The damage from the incident forced the No. 51 team to make two more unscheduled pit stops during the stage break, sending Heim back out to restart the final stage in 29th.
· As the final stage progressed, Heim communicated that the damage made his JBL Tundra a “parachute down the straightaways”. Crew chief Mardy Lindley assured his driver that despite the damage, they were still posting top-five lap times with just under 50 laps remaining.
· Heim continued to work his way through the field and was scored in ninth when the caution flag flew with just five laps remaining.
· The talented teenager lined up for the overtime restart on the inside of the fourth row and was able to gain two spots on the restart, taking the checkered flag in seventh.