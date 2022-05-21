Kris Wright - SpeedyCash.com 220 Race Recap

Start: 16th

Finish: 35th

Driver Point Standings: 29th

Owner Point Standings: 31st

Race Rundown - No. 44 America’s Auto Auction Chevrolet Silverado

Wright and the No. 44 team worked on the handling of their Chevrolet Silverado in the early going, resulting in a 32nd-place finish in Stage One. Wright continued to battle through traffic in the second stage to produce a 31st-place finish in Stage Two.

During the final stage on lap 105, Wright made contact with Tyler Hill - resulting in a flat tire - which sent him into the outside wall in turn three and suffering heavy right side damage. The No. 44 team worked to make repairs on pit road but ultimately had to take their Chevrolet Silverado behind the wall, resulting in a 35th-place finish.

Niece Motorsports PR