Saturday, May 21

Dean Thompson - SpeedyCash.com 220 Race Recap

NASCAR Truck Series News
Saturday, May 21 30
Dean Thompson - SpeedyCash.com 220 Race Recap

Start: 13th

Finish: 29th

Driver Point Standings: 28th

Owner Point Standings: 30th

 

Race Rundown – No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Thompson kept the No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet inside the top-20 in the early going Friday night, resulting in a 20th-place finish in Stage One. Early on in Stage Two, Thompson reported a tire going down on his Chevrolet Silverado and pitted under green before his left rear tire went down on the following lap, forcing him to pit for a second time.

Following a 36th-place finish in Stage Two, Thompson battled to get back on the lead lap during the final stage but ultimately settled for a 29th-place finish.

Thompson on his run in Texas: “It was a tough race for our No. 40 Worldwide Express team tonight in Texas. It was great to have Worldwide Express on board to celebrate their 30th anniversary and we’ll look to bounce back next weekend in Charlotte.”

Niece Motorsports PR

Speedway Digest Staff

