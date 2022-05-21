Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Jordan Anderson - No. 3 Dometic Outdoor

Chevrolet Silverado - Texas Motor Speedway

News and Notes:



- Practice; After the completion of the 20-minute practice session on Friday afternoon, Jordan Anderson would record a fastest lap of 31.081 at 173.740 mph on Lap-3 of his 4-lap session putting the No. 3 Dometic Outdoor Chevrolet Silverado, 29thfastest of the 38 trucks entered for the SpeedyCash.com 220. Anderson’s practice session would be cut short after a starter would go bad after coming in for adjustments. The team with the help from the Illmor support team would scramble to make changes before qualifying would begin.



– Starting Position; Immediately after the 20-minute practice session teams would move into NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) qualifying to determine the starting order for Friday night’s SpeedyCash.com 220. In 2022, intermediate-track qualifying would consist of a single round of single car qualifying for one lap. Scheduled to roll off first to make his qualifying effort Anderson would roll to the starting grid just after the call and would be placed on the five-minute clock. After the completion of three trucks Anderson would lay down a lap of 30.669 at 176.074. The the completion of all 38 trucks the No. 3 Dometic Outdoor Chevrolet Silverado would be scored 27th overall and will start inside Row number 14.



– Texas Motor Speedway Stats; Friday night’s SpeedyCash.com 220 will mark Anderson’s 13th NCWTS start at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). In twelve previous starts Anderson holds an average finish of 21.3 with a career best of 13th coming in his last event at the speedway in the Fall of 2020. Anderson has claimed three other Top-20 finishes at TMS earning two 15th-place finishes and 19th.



Featured Partners



- Dometic Outdoor; Dometic is a global market leader in the mobile living industry. Millions of people around the world use Dometic products in outdoor, marine, residential, and professional applications. Our motivation is to create products with outstanding design and reliability, to support our mission to make the outdoors more accessible and enjoyable for all. With a strong brand portfolio, Dometic operates in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific – a unique global market reach with presence in over 100 countries. Dometic employs approximately 9,000 people worldwide, had net sales of SEK 21.5 billion (USD 2.5 billion) in 2021, and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.



Go to Dometic.com to learn more. Follow Dometic on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.



– Chassis; JAR will bring Chassis No. 001 to Texas Motor Speedway for Anderson to compete with in the SpeedyCash.com 220. Chassis No. 001 last competed at Pocono Raceway in June of 2021 for the CRC Brakleen 150 with young Virginia driver Howie DiSavino III behind the wheel. In his first race at the “Tricky Triangle’ DiSavino would run a clean race coming home with a 22nd place finish. Two weeks prior, DiSavino also competed in Chassis No. 001 at Texas Motor Speedway earning himself a 23rd place finish in his first start at the 1.5-mile speedway. Before Texas, No. 001 competed at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March earning a 27th place finish with team owner Jordan Anderson behind the wheel. In October 2021, No. 001 competed at Texas Motor Speedway in October of 2020 where Anderson would earn a 13th place finish.

JAR PR