Young’s Motorsports Texas Motor Speedway May Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Jesse Little Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Steven Dawson 2022 Driver Points Position: 25th 2022 Owner Points Position: 18th Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 012 Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Little’s Back: This weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Jesse Little as the driver of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST. Little returns to the organization for his sixth of 12 confirmed races aboard the team’s flagship entry. Halfway Home: Considered the home track for Young’s Motorsports, Jesse Little is halfway through his 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series program with the veteran team. Little kicked off his partial schedule with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team with an impressive sixth-place finish aboard the No. 02 Shriners Children's Hospitals Chevrolet Silverado RST after starting a season-high ninth in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February. Overall, he has captured one top-10, three top-15s and holds an average finish of 17.2 entering the lone race of the 2022 Truck Series season from No Limits Texas. Welcome Aboard: For the ninth Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. as the primary marketing partners on Little’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the SpeedyCash.com 220. Back For More: For Texas, Young’s Motorsports and Jesse Little also welcome back Luxio as an associate marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST. Luxio joined the Young’s Motorsports team at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February. Luxio was founded in 2021 with a mission to bring high-quality home goods to consumers all around the world at fair, affordable pricing. Luxio currently offers shipping to Canada, Mexico, United States of America and the United Kingdom. Happy Anniversary: Earlier this month, Young’s Motorsports and Jesse Little celebrated the Shriners Children's® in helping to kick off its 100th Anniversary of providing life-changing care to children with the introduction of its new logo during the Dead On Tools 200. Little and Shriners Children's are beginning a new campaign, commemorating the momentous occasion with a special paint scheme and die-cast depicting the 100th Anniversary logo. The 2022 #givealittle campaign offers fans a chance to be a part of the occasion with a $250 donation which will not only give you the opportunity to virtually ride along with Jesse at a future race but you will receive a commemorative Shriner's Children's Young's Motorsports No. 02 Jesse Little die-cast truck. The campaign trail continues with Little and the team this weekend at Texas in a smaller role. Jesse Little Truck Series Texas Motor Speedway Track Stats: Friday night’s SpeedyCash.com 220 will mark Little’s seventh Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway. In his six previous efforts, he has earned a track-best of seventh after starting 10th in the 2018 JAG Metals 350 for his family-owned JJL Motorsports team. He also hasn’t finished worse than 20th in his six starts between 2015 to 2019. Additionally, Little also has four previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with a track-best of 14th after starting 20th in the 2020 My Bariatric Solutions 300. Jesse Little Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Little has made 29 starts throughout his career with five top-10 finishes, while also carrying an average finishing position of 18.0. Kansas Speedway | Heart of America 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Little made his 39th career Truck Series start. After starting the race 22nd aboard his No. 02 RANDCO Industries Chevrolet Silverado RST, Little and the team’s race efforts were hampered by an untimely caution which thwarted their race strategy. Little settled for 24th. Calling the Shots: Guiding Little as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson. A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his 10th Truck Series race. The SpeedyCash.com 220 will be his first race as crew chief at the 1.5-mile oval. Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C. Follow on Social Media: For more on Jesse Little, please like him on Facebook (Jesse Little Racing) and follow on Instagram (@JesseLittle97) and Twitter (@JesseLittle97). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Jesse Little Pre-Race Quote: On Texas Motor Speedway: "I've been looking forward to getting to the home track of Tyler, Becky, Randy and Youngs Motorsports all year long. I know how much this race means to them and I'm lucky to carry the Randco colors as we hope to deliver a strong run for all the family and friends in the area. I enjoy the challenging characteristics of Texas and the guys and I have been working tirelessly on our 1.5-mile package for this event. It will be good to carry into the weekend what we have learned the last two weeks at similar-sized tracks and hopefully, only make it better."