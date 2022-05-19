Ross Chastain - SpeedyCash.com 220 Race Advance

Chastain on making his third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start of the 2022 season at Texas Motor Speedway: “I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet this week at Texas. We had a lot of speed at Darlington despite the end result, but I know we’ll make Worldwide Express proud in its home race Friday night.”

Worldwide Express Expands Partnership with Niece Motorsports, Ross Chastain: Niece Motorsports and two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Ross Chastain have announced a partnership, with Worldwide Express, joining the No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado entry for four NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) races during the 2022 season beginning at Darlington Raceway.

Worldwide Express, along with its sister brands of GlobalTranz and Unishippers, currently serve as the full-season, primary partners of Niece Motorsports’ No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender Dean Thompson.

Worldwide Express and Trackhouse Racing recently announced a multi-year partnership that spans 21 NASCAR Cup Series races during the 2022 and 2023 seasons for Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet and Daniel Suárez’s No. 99 Chevrolet.

Chastain at Texas Motor Speedway (NCWTS): Chastain makes his 10th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Texas Motor Speedway Friday night. He has three top-10 finishes in his last four starts at Texas and carries an average finish of 18.3

Chastain has made five starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and 12 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway. He has one top-five and two top-10 finishes in the Xfinity Series to his credit and has led 64 laps across those 12 starts.

Friday night’s SpeedyCash.com 220 at Texas marks Chastain’s 98th career start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, a career that includes three wins (Kansas 2019, Gateway 2019, Pocono 2019), 17 top-fives, and 42 top-10s.

On the Truck: Chastain will pilot the No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado Friday night at Texas Motor Speedway. The paint scheme features a decal honoring the 30th Anniversary of Worldwide Express on the bed top.

Niece Motorsports PR