Carson Hocevar - SpeedyCash.com 220 Race Advance

Hocevar on Texas Motor Speedway: “Our No. 42 team is looking forward to racing at Texas this week in our Sparco Chevrolet Silverado. [Crew chief] Phil Gould and the rest of the team are working hard to build off of the speed we had in Kansas last week and we’re confident in our ability to put a strong run together Friday night. We’re excited to have Sparco on board with us this week – they’re a great partner of ours at Niece Motorsports and we’re going to do all we can to make them proud.”

Hocevar at Texas Motor Speedway: Hocevar makes his second career start at Texas Motor Speedway Friday night. He made his debut at the track last June in his rookie season, turning in an 11th-place finish after starting third.

On the Truck: Hocevar will pilot the No. 42 Sparco Chevrolet Silverado Friday night at Texas Motor Speedway.

Last Time Out (Heart of America 200 – Start: 16th / Finish: 15th): Hocevar made his way towards the top-10 in the early going Saturday night by gaining five spots in the opening ten laps before settling into tenth place on lap 27. He went on to earn a stage point with a tenth-place finish in Stage One.

After a four tire stop and adjustments to address a tight-handling truck at the stage break, Hocevar rallied to produce a sixth-place finish in Stage Two. A malfunction with an air gun while changing the left front tire during the stage break shuffled the No. 42 back to ninth place to begin the final stage, but Hocevar quickly worked his way back up to sixth on lap 88.

Following a four tire stop under caution on lap 92, the No. 42 was assessed with an uncontrolled tire penalty, forcing Hocevar to start at the tail end of the lead lap. He worked his way back into the top-10 but was shuffled back to 15th on the final restart and settled for a 15th-place finish.

Niece Motorsports PR