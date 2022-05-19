Dean Thompson - SpeedyCash.com 220 Race Advance

Thompson on making his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Debut at Texas: “Our No. 40 Worldwide Express team is excited to go racing at Texas Motor Speedway. In a sense, it’s a home track for me, but more importantly a home race for both Worldwide Express and Thompson Pipe Group. Niece Motorsports has shown good speed at Texas in the past and I’m looking forward to adding to that standard Friday night.”

Thompson at Texas Motor Speedway: Thompson makes his first-career start at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Friday night.

On the Truck: Thompson and the No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado will have the Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/ Unishippers paint scheme on display for Friday night’s SpeedyCash.com 220 at Texas Motor Speedway

Last Time Out (Heart of America 200 – Start: 19th / Finish: 22nd): Thompson wheeled the No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet in the top-20 for a majority of Stage One Saturday night to turn in a 19th-place finish in the opening stage. Following a four tire stop at the stage break, Thompson continued to run steadily for another 19th-place result in Stage Two.

While running 18th in the closing laps, Thompson got loose off of turn two and went for a spin on the backstretch to bring out the caution. The No. 40 team brought Thompson to pit road for four fresh tires following the incident, resulting in a 22nd-place finish.

Niece Motorsports PR