GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Texas

- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment. com for more information.

- Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger will drive GMS Racing chassis no. 329 in the Lone Star state. This specific Silverado RST was built in 2020 and has a best finish of third place at Richmond Raceway driven by Tyler Ankrum. Most recently, Grant raced this truck at Martinsville where he earned his first top-10 finish of the season. This weekend will be the first time that the chassis has raced at Texas Motor Speedway.

- Hot Streak: A third place run at Kansas Speedway marked five consecutive races that Grant Enfinger has earned a top-10 finish in. Both driver and crew are hitting their stride eight races into the 2022 campaign, and continue to close in on their nearest competition in points. Texas has historically been a very successful track for GMS Racing, with the team earning five wins at the facility, so an opportunity for Enfinger to pull off his first win of the season is very possible on Friday night.

- Driver Appearances: Fans attending the SpeedyCash.com 220 will have two opportunities to meet Grant Enfinger, as he will join the NASCAR Trackside Live stage from 5:15 PM for a Q&A session, followed up by another Q&A and autograph session at the Team Chevy stage at 5:30 PM local time in the Texas Motor Speedway fan zone.

- GE Quote: "Our No. 23 team has been doing great at the shop and on pit road. I think the race in Texas will be a great opportunity for our team to shine, especially after seeing what we have learned over the last couple weeks. In the past, this track has really suited my driving style, but we haven't been able to pull off that win yet, so I'm hungry for one here. If we are able to unload quickly and stay ahead of the racetrack, I think we can contend all night with our Champion Power Equipment Chevy."