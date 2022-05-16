Chandler Smith Charges Back to Fourth-Place Finish

Moments before crossing the stripe to end Stage One in the fourth position Chandler Smith reported that he had lost fuel pressure. Smith would have to coast down pit road before it opened and would go one lap down while the over-the-wall crew got the Charge Me Tundra TRD Pro refired.

Smith would earn the “Lucky Dog” at the end of Stage Two and then began to charge back through the field in the Final Stage. He made his way back into the top five with 30 laps remaining and was running fourth when a one-truck spin with just under 10 laps remaining bunched the field back up.