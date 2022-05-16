Chandler Smith Charges Back to Fourth-Place Finish

· When a one-truck accident slowed the field on lap 91, the 19-year-old driver had moved up to the 12th position. Under caution he reported that the adjustments had made his truck “too tight.”
· Having reached the window to make it to the end of the race on fuel, Stockman summoned his driver to pit road for four fresh Goodyear tires, a full load of Sunoco fuel and a minor wedge adjustment to combat what he had done on the prior stop.
· When the field went back green on lap 95, Smith elected to line up on the top of the fifth row. Just 10 laps later he had maneuvered the Charge Me Tundra up to the fourth position but was several seconds behind the leader.
· Another-one truck accident on lap 122 bunched the field and would give Smith a shot to contend for the win. When the field went back green with seven laps remaining, he elected to line up on the top of the second row behind Nemechek.
· As the field went through the restart zone, Zane Smith would slow his pace before launching, causing Nemechek to spin his tires in front of Smith. The bottom lane surged, and Smith would fall in line in the fifth position. He was able to regain one position in the closing laps to earn his fourth top-five finish of 2022 and the 18th of his career.