GMS Racing NCWTS Kansas I Race Recap

Quote: "Man, we really weren't all that fast when we unloaded for practice and qualifying, but we were able to make huge gains during the race. My crew chief Charles Denike did a great job adjusting on my No. 23 Chevy all night, and it put us in contention near the finish. I feel that we really hit on some great speed over the last two stops, and our restarts were crucial at the end there. I'm very thankful to my whole crew at GMS Racing and my supporters in Champion Power Equipment for enabling us to race, and I look forward to building towards more strong runs in the future."