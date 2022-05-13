National Car Wash Solutions to Partner with Jesse Little & Young's Motorsports in 2022

National Car Wash Solutions (NCS) has partnered with Jesse Little and Young's Motorsports for the 2022 season. NCS is providing the team with Blue Coral and other products so that the team presents shining and clean race trucks on the track and the best-looking haulers on the roads.

NCS provides only the best products, services, systems, and equipment to its customer base which includes all professional car washes and detailers, with an infrastructure that provides nationwide support. NCS makes it convenient and easy for their customer to obtain all of their car washing solutions from one company.

"National Car Wash Solutions works directly with professional car wash companies, and we want to let everyone know about our company and that we are truly a full-service solution to your car wash needs," said Greg Heyer from National Car Wash Solutions. "We supply anything you need, from emergency repairs to preventative maintenance, chemical solutions, and parts. We also have a national team of service professionals and sales reps that can take care of you. Visit the website to find out how we can help with all of your car wash needs."

"Young's Motorsports and Jesse both present positive images both on and off the track," Greg continued. "NCS is proud that we can ensure that the trucks look their best on the track and that the haulers continue to look great from the minute they leave the shop to the time they arrive at the track."

Jesse Little is excited about the partnership opportunities and to be able to let the fans and other NASCAR partners know that NCS is available for anyone looking to begin a car washing business and that they are available to service existing businesses with service, parts, and car washing solutions. "Having a great looking truck is not only a matter of pride for myself and the entire Young's Motorsports Team, it is essential that we have a great looking truck to represent all of our sponsors well," Jesse said. "NCS has provided us with the perfect opportunity to be able to look great for all of our sponsors by providing us with Blue Coral products, which is only one of the amazing brands they provide for their customers. "