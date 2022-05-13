GMS Racing NCWTS Kansas I Race Preview

- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment. com for more information.

- Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger will drive GMS Racing chassis no. 325 at Kansas Speedway. This chassis made its on track debut in 2020, and the last time it was raced, it went to victory lane at Martinsville Speedway with Zane Smith last October. Enfinger will race this Silverado RST for the first time in 2022, but the truck has a solid record at Kansas, posting two top-10 finishes at the intermediate.

- Building Momentum: You can say he's on a roll! Enfinger undoubtedly had his best performance of the 2022 season in the most recent race at Darlington, where he started in third, finished fourth in both stages, and crossed the line in third at the checkered flag. The result continues the team's streak of top-10 runs, now up to four in a row, and more importantly, catapulted the pride of Fairhope, Alabama up to ninth in the points standings, fifteen markers ahead of the cut line.

- GE Quote: "I think our No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevy has a great shot to contend this weekend at Kansas. We showed a lot of progress last week, and I believe what we learned at Las Vegas will help our mile-and-a-half tracks this year. I'm looking forward to seeing what we make of all the effort that has been put in by my GMS Racing guys."