GMS Racing NCWTS Kansas I Race Preview

- About ChevyLiners.com: For ultimate interior protection, Premium All-Weather Floor Liners by Chevrolet Accessories are the solution. Offering precision coverage around interior trim, driver pedals, seat tracks, and door sills, they're constructed of quality materials that provide optimum carpet and interior trim protection, isolating debris and moisture while remaining removable for cleaning. Visit www.ChevyLiners.com to order yours today.
- Chassis History/Info: Jack Wood will take GMS Racing chassis no. 337 under the lights on Saturday night. This Chevrolet was built last season, winning on its debut race at World Wide Technology Raceway with Sheldon Creed. Most recently, Creed raced this truck at Phoenix Raceway, finishing in 4th. The chassis, along with Wood, will both make their first start at Kansas Speedway this weekend.
- Sunoco ROTY Update: Wood was the second highest finishing rookie last race at Darlington Raceway, where he finished in the 17th position. Entering Kansas, Jack currently sits third in the Sunoco Rookie Of The Year points standings, twenty points behind leader Lawless Alan and five points back from Dean Thompson in second place.
- Driver Appearances: Fans attending the Heart Of America 200 on Saturday will have a chance to meet Jack Wood at the NASCAR Live stage in the Kansas Speedway fan zone from 3:15 - 3:30 PM local time. Jack will be participating in a Q&A, followed up by an autograph session for all fans in attendance.
- JW Quote: "I'm looking forward to going back to Kansas, the site of my first ever mile-and-a-half race that I ran with the ARCA Menards Series. I really like the track, and we were able to put together a good finish there last year, so hopefully we can take what I learned during that race and build off of that with my No. 24 team. I believe that GMS Racing has brought a very solid package to Kansas in the past, so I hope to have a good run this weekend."