Decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel -- ThorSport

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel today heard and considered an appeal of a race disqualification penalty issued on May 6, 2022 to owner Rhonda Thorson and driver Matt Crafton.

The penalty concerns the following sections in the 2022 NASCAR Rule Book: Section 14.17.3.2.1.2.A Post-Qualifying and Post-Race Front Body Inspection Heights.

Upon hearing the testimony, the decisions of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel are:

That the Appellants did not violate the Rule(s) set forth in the Penalty Notice. That the Panel rescinds the original Penalty assessed by NASCAR.

The Appeals Panel members for this hearing:

Mr. Dixon Johnston

Mr. Tom DeLoach

Mr. Hunter Nickell

As this is a Race Disqualification Appeal, pursuant to Section 11.25.f, the decision of the Panelists will be considered final.

NASCAR PR