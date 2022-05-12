Young’s Motorsports Kansas Speedway May Truck Series Team Preview

|
Driver: Spencer Boyd
Primary Partner(s): Freedom Warranty
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST
Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London
2022 Driver Points Position: 22nd
2022 Owner Points Position: 27th
Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 014
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies
Notes of Interest:
Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Kansas Speedway settled in aboard his new Truck number and leadership eyeing his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win of his career.
No. 127: This weekend at Kansas Speedway, Boyd will make his 127th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will make his 74th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday night.
The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.
Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Kansas Speedway, Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports welcome Freedom Warranty as the primary marketing partner for the eighth race of the 2022 Truck Series season.
Freedom Warranty is the fastest-growing vehicle service contract administrator in the nation, offering a variety of products sold exclusively through authorized auto dealers, certified repair facilities, established lenders, and accredited insurance agencies in 23 states and the District of Columbia.
Their goal is to provide a valuable service to automobile owners who want to protect their investment and shield them from unexpected repairs. By providing superior service to contract holders, they strive to provide dependable coverage with customer care that goes above and beyond.
Visit Freedom Warranty at freedomwarranty.com.
Spencer Boyd Truck Series Kansas Speedway Track Stats: Saturday night’s Heart of America 200 will mark Boyd’s seventh start at the 1.5-mile speedway.
In his six previous efforts, he has earned a track-best of 17th after starting 18th in the 2019 Digital Ally 250 for Young’s Motorsports.
Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Boyd has 43 starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 23.7.
Darlington (S.C.) Raceway | Dead On Tools 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Boyd made his 73rd career Truck Series start.
After starting 32nd for the 149-lap race, the handling of Boyd’s No. 12 RimTyme Chevrolet Silverado RST continued to improve throughout the race, including Stage 3 where Boyd methodically move up the running order and take advantage of an overtime restart to finish a respectable 23rd and on the lead lap.
To The Point(s): Entering Kansas, Boyd sits 22nd in the championship standings.
39 points separate Boyd from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Matt DiBenedetto with 16 races remaining this season.
90 points separate Boyd from 10th in the championship standings occupied by Tanner Gray.
Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team secures 27th in the Truck Series owner standings.
Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.
In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.
Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 73 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 22.7.
Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Freedom Warranty Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.
He will crew chief his 53rd NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday night. In his previous 52 races, he has one win, two top-five and four top-10 finishes to his resume.
This weekend marks his third race as crew chief at the track nestled in the heart of oz.
Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).
For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).
Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:
On Kansas Speedway: “I am always excited to race in the Midwest, Kansas is one of my favorite mile and a half’s and racing under the lights makes it that much better. Looking forward to a good weekend with our No. 12 Freedom Warranty Chevrolet Silverado RST.”