John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 Mobil 1 Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Kansas Preview

After a tough start to the season, was there more relief or excitement winning at Darlington?
“Relief, there is definitely some excitement there, but more relief after the finishes we had to start the season. It didn’t seem like we were the team that we were last year. We’ve been fast, we were leading laps, we were winning stages, but we weren’t finishing where we needed to. I feel like we finally turned the ship the right way at Darlington and hopefully we can keep the momentum going throughout this eight-race stretch.”
You’ve won at three of the next four tracks that the Truck Series goes to. How much confidence does that give you going into this eight-race stretch?
“I think its huge to get a win to start off an eight-week stretch like this. To be able to win a race and have momentum on your side is huge. I don’t have to have Kyle (Busch, owner) asking me when we are going to win a race -- I don’t have to hear that anymore, so that’s nice. We just have to keep on with it. We’ve been really fast all year, we’ve won stages, we’ve led laps, we’ve been in contention all year, we just haven’t been able to finish races. I couldn’t get past two to go there for a while earlier in the year, but luckily, we were able to do that at Darlington and the last few races. Momentum is huge in this sport; I’m looking forward to carrying it through the summer months and having some really good runs. That’s what it is going to take to continue to accumulate some points to go after the regular season championship and try and win some more races. All of our focus is really on the playoffs. Last year I felt like we peaked too early in the season and had a slump through the playoffs and this year we started off kind of slow. Yes, it sucks to start off slow, but hopefully that’s a good omen for the rest of the year.”