John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 Mobil 1 Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Kansas Preview

After a tough start to the season, was there more relief or excitement winning at Darlington?

“Relief, there is definitely some excitement there, but more relief after the finishes we had to start the season. It didn’t seem like we were the team that we were last year. We’ve been fast, we were leading laps, we were winning stages, but we weren’t finishing where we needed to. I feel like we finally turned the ship the right way at Darlington and hopefully we can keep the momentum going throughout this eight-race stretch.”

You’ve won at three of the next four tracks that the Truck Series goes to. How much confidence does that give you going into this eight-race stretch?