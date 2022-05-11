Kris Wright - Heart of America 200 Race Advance

Wright on making his return to Kansas Speedway: “I am super excited to have Big Dog Energy back on the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado this week. The paint scheme looks amazing.

“Kansas Speedway is one of my favorite tracks – super fast and wide-open, where drafting will be a huge component. We had a lot of potential at the Darlington Raceway, and we are taking the same Chevrolet. So, everyone is positive this weekend. Hoping for a top-ten finish.”

Wright at Kansas Speedway: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series appearance at the Darlington Raceway. The Wexford, Pa., – native has one start at the Kansas Speedway, with a 33rd-place finish on May 1, 2021.

In addition, Wright has two (2020, 2021) ARCA Menards Series starts at the Kansas Speedway with two top-seven finishes. He posted a career-best sixth-place finish on October 16, 2020.

On the Truck: The Big Dog Energy paint scheme returns to the No. 44 Big Dog Energy Chevrolet Silverado Saturday night at Kansas.

Last Time Out (Dead On Tools 200 – Start: 21st / Finish: 32nd): Wright and the No. 44 team made up critical track position at the halfway point of Stage One when the team elected not to pit under caution on lap 22, positioning them in sixth-place on the restart. Wright battled to hold track position the rest of the way in the stage on old tires, resulting in a 26th-place finish.

After running to a 25th-place finish in Stage Two, Wright restarted 21st for the final stage and was narrowly collected in a multi-truck incident in turn four on lap 98, causing right side damage. The No. 44 team worked to make repairs but was forced to take its Chevrolet Silverado behind the wall under NASCAR’s damaged vehicle policy, resulting in a 32nd-place finish.

Niece Motorsports PR