Corey Heim - No. 51 JBL Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Kansas Preview

Kansas was the site of your first career ARCA win. Is it a special track to you?

“Yeah, absolutely. As you mentioned my first ARCA win was huge for me. I’ve been their four times – which I think is more than any ARCA track or any NASCAR style track that I’ve been to in the past – so I’m really looking to getting out there in my JBL Tundra TRD Pro this weekend and hopefully having a good run.”

You won in your last mile-and-a-half start at Atlanta. Does that give you confidence going into Kansas?

“For sure, as a driver Kansas is a lot different than Atlanta as far as the package that you have to bring to the race track and how you drive the track is a lot different. It will be a lot less throttle time than Atlanta for sure, but I’m confident that KBM gave me a really good truck at Atlanta and its going to be a similar downforce package and everything with how we set the truck up, so I feel like that is going to be a really good advantage going to Kansas.”

You’re in a stretch where you are in the JBL Tundra TRD Pro for three consecutive races. Does that help you get in a rhythm?