Kraus Aims For Another Strong Run At Kansas

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series travels to the Sunflower state this week for the first of two races on the circuit this year at Kansas Speedway.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Derek Kraus has had strong, consistent finishes in the four races he competed in at Kansas and aims to add to his results in the Heart of America 200 on Saturday.

The driver of the MHR No. 19 Adaptive One Chevrolet Silverado RST came away with a fifth-place finish in his first visit to the 1.5-mile track, as a rookie in 2020. He followed that up with a seventh-place finish and a ninth-place finish in two subsequent series events at the track that year.

His MHR teammate, Colby Howard, will be making his first start at Kansas Speedway – driving the No. 91 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet Silverado RST in his first full season in the series. He aims to build on his momentum from the last two races in which he had career-best runs, with 12th-place finishes at Bristol Motor Speedway and at Darlington Raceway.

The Kansas event is the second of eight consecutive weeks of racing for the Camping World Truck Series. The series returns to Kansas later in the season for a second visit on Sept. 9.

A special group from the eight-store ownership of Chris McGraw NAPA Stores will be treated to a VIP Experience at Kansas – with a tour of the NAPA transporter, a meet-and-greet with the drivers and access to pit lane with the team. In advance of the event, members of the MHR team will visit some of their shop customers on Friday.

Practice/Qualifying

The format for practice and qualifying at Kansas will involve a 20-minute warm-up/practice session on Saturday morning – followed by qualifying, with a single-truck, one-lap format.

Quote – Derek Kraus

“I really like Kansas because of how much you can move around. The tires wear out and you have to search for grip. I feel like we will have a strong run and gain some ground on the competition.”

Quote – Colby Howard

“Kansas is a new track for me, so I’m looking forward to getting out there and seeing how we do. We’re working hard to keep the momentum rolling and break into the top 10.

MHR PR