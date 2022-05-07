Kris Wright - Dead On Tools 200 Race Recap

Start: 21st

Finish: 32nd

Driver Point Standings: 24th

Owner Point Standings: 29th

Race Rundown – No. 44 VFW Chevrolet Silverado

Wright and the No. 44 team made up critical track position at the halfway point of Stage One when the team elected not to pit under caution on lap 22, positioning them in sixth-place on the restart. Wright battled to hold track position the rest of the way in the stage on old tires, resulting in a 26th-place finish.

After running to a 25th-place finish in Stage Two, Wright restarted 21st for the final stage and was narrowly collected in a multi-truck incident in turn four on lap 98, causing right side damage. The No. 44 team worked to make repairs but was forced to take its Chevrolet Silverado behind the wall under NASCAR’s damaged vehicle policy, resulting in a 32nd-place finish.

Niece Motorsports PR