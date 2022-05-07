Saturday, May 07

Lawless Alan - Dead On Tools 200 Race Recap

NASCAR Truck Series News
Start: 19th

Finish: 26th

Driver Point Standings: 20th

Owner Point Standings: 25th

 

Race Rundown – No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

Alan and the No. 45 team faced early adversity Friday night when he was sent for a spin in turn three on lap 20 to bring out the caution. Alan rebounded to secure a 24th-place finish in Stage One.

On lap 72 with the end of Stage Two looming, Alan had a right front tire go down and was forced to put under green for four tires. Fortunately, the caution flag waved two laps later and Alan was awarded the free pass to get back on the lead lap before crossing the line 23rd in Stage Two. Alan continued to battle his way through traffic in the final stage of the night, resulting in a 19th-place finish.

Niece Motorsports PR

