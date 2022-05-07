Dean Thompson - Dead On Tools 200 Race Recap

Start: 33rd

Finish: 14th

Driver Point Standings: 26th

Owner Point Standings: 30th



Race Rundown – No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Thompson and the No. 40 team’s strategy of staying out while the leaders pitted during the second caution of the night positioned them in ninth-place at the halfway point in Stage One before holding on for a 21st-place finish in the stage on old tires. Thompson continued to battle in the middle of the field in the second stage, crossing the line 26th.

The No. 40 team continued to make adjustments throughout the night and steadily made its way up the leaderboard over the course of several restarts, culminating in a 14th-place finish and his third Sunoco Rookie of the Race honor this season.

Thompson on his top-15 effort at Darlington: “Our No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet team put together a strong run to finish 15th and earn another Sunoco Rookie of the Race honor. We brought a solid Chevrolet Silverado to the track today and it showed – our strategy paid off and we’re pointed in the right direction.”

Niece Motorsports PR