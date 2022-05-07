CWTS: Nemechek duels with Hocevar to take home Dead On Tools 200 victory

With John Hunter Nemechek starting on the pole was able to jump out to a near one-second lead as Zane Smith, Carson Hocevar and Grant Enfinger were all able to make their way around the outside pole sitter of Ty Majeski prior to the first caution of the night coming out for an incident down in turns one and two when the teammates of Josh Reaume and Akinori Ogata got together.

As the race went back green Zane Smith was able to work the bottom side of the track getting past Nemechek for the lead as the top-five trucks all ran nose to tail with Grant Enfinger making his way around Hocevar for third spot to challenge Nemechek for the second spot just prior to the second caution of the night for Lawless Alan looping his truck off turn four.

Stage one would end with Parker Kligerman who was able to take over the lead after restarting 14th on new tires to work his way up and get around John Hunter Nemechek who stayed out under the last caution.

Chastain with new tires also would work himself up to second with Hocevar, Enfinger and Chandler Smith rounding out the top-five in stage one.

Stage two would be a back-and-forth battle of teammates of Chastain and Hocevar who would spend most of the stage battling with each out along with Kligerman and Enfinger. Hocevar would eventually wear down Chastain to take over the lead and win stage two. Kligerman, Enfinger and Nemechek would round out the top-five in stage two.

Just as the final stage was getting underway with Chastain and Nemechek doing battle a melee broke out in turn three with Purdy, Self, Gray and Deegan getting together. The damage to Purdy and Gary trucks would be too great sending them to the garage and ending their night.

The ninth caution of the night would come out as the race closed on 20 to go when Blaine Perkins and Tate Fogleman would tangle on the front ending both their nights in the closing stage of the race.

Prior to the caution Nemechek had once again taken the lead back over Hocevar with Eckes and Enfinger following in their tire tracks.

Nemechek would take the green flag with 14 to go and set sail with a near one-second lead over Hocevar. As the laps winded down to five to go Rhodes would go for a spin down in turn one to bring out the tenth caution of the night setting up a NASCAR overtime situation.

With the green flag back in the air Nemechek would clear away from Hocevar to bring home his first victory of the season in the Dead On Tools 200 at Darlington Raceway.

“Huge shout out to all the guys that work on this No. 4 KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports) Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO, just Mobil 1 and everyone that puts their heart and soul into what's going on -- this is huge. Just thank you to everyone. Thank you to the fans. This place is packed. Awesome crowd. I thought we gave it away early honestly and we're able to rebound and battle back so it's cool.” Said Nemechek

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to Kansas Speedway next Saturday, May 14th at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1.