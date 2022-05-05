Austin Wayne Self | AM Racing Darlington Raceway May Preview

No. 22 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Austin Wayne Self



Primary Partner(s): AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN



Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST



Crew Chief: Ryan Salomon



Spotter: Tony Raines



2022 Driver Points Position: 17th | 2022 Owner Points Position: 22nd



Chassis Intel: AM Racing Chassis No. 109; previously raced at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on April 7, 2022 (Start: 22nd | Finish: 31st).



Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Getting Back On Track: Six races into the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, AM Racing and driver Austin Wayne Self are looking to back up their solid pace from 2021.



After picking up back-to-back top-10 finishes at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway and at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway, the team has endured three straight difficult races at Circuit of the Americas and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track during the month of April.



The team returns to Darlington (S.C.) Raceway hoping the seventh race of the season offers a resurgence to their 2022 schedule after finishing in the top-10 last May at the historic South Carolina race track.



Texas Proud: Two Texas-based companies will also return to the team this weekend and serve as major partners for Austin Wayne Self this weekend at Darlington Raceway.



The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions and GO TEXAN on the No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado for the seventh of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races this season.



Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994.



AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents.



Thank You For Your Continued Support: AIRBOX Air Purifier returns to AM Racing in 2022 and will serve as a major associate marketing partner for driver Austin Wayne Self in Friday night’s Dead On Tools 200.



AIRBOX Air Purifier prides itself on having the absolute best commercial-grade air purifier on the market. It is categorically the best in every aspect, and it is built to last a lifetime.



True engineering controls solution based on a proven scientific technology to provide the desired indoor air quality you need. AIRBOX Air Purifier creates a Safe Air Plan to repopulate the business and create the safest possible environment for owners, employees, clients, students, visitors, or just anyone who breathes air.



AIRBOX Air Purifier has partnered with the Statesville, N.C.-based team for six primary partnered races between the 2020 and 2021 seasons respectively.



The Stretch Drive: Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington kicks off an eight-week consecutive stretch of races for the tour.



During the month of May, the Truck Series will compete at Darlington, Kansas Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.



In June, the series treks to World Wide Technology (Ill.) Raceway at Gateway, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Knoxville Raceway and concludes the campaign at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on June 24th.



By the end of the stretch, the Truck Series will have completed 14 of its 23 races in 2022.



New Look Returning: The AM Racing team will continue its new look with their No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado. Instead of their traditional red and white paint scheme, the team unveiled a red, white and blue livery for the organization’s seventh season of competition.



AM Racing x2: AM Racing successfully launched their second part-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series entry at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in March with Late Model standout Logan Bearden.



The No. 37 team will return to the race track later this month at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway for the N.C. Education Lottery 200 where the AM Racing driver will attempt to make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series Darlington Raceway Stats: Friday night’s Dead On Tools 200 will mark Self’s fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the unique 1.366-mile race track.



In his previous three starts, Self has finished a track-best ninth in the spring of 2021 after starting a track-best 12th.



He has completed 446 of the 446 laps available for a 100 percent lap completion.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Self has made 76 starts throughout his career with eight top-10 finishes, while also carrying an average finishing position of 18.4.



To The Point(s): Entering Darlington, Self sits 17th in the championship standings.



62 points separate Self from 10th in the championship standings currently held by Matt Crafton with 17 races remaining this season.



164 points separate Self from first in the championship standings occupied by reigning Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes.



AM Racing’s No. 22 team secures 22nd in the Truck Series owner standings.



Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track | Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track, Self-made his 135th career Truck Series start.



After starting 11th based on the outcome of the heat races, Self-maintained a top-15 pace with his No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN Chevrolet Silverado, however, while attempting to pass Matt DiBenedetto for position, the two trucks became connected and would not dislodge.



The contact forced a caution with the two trucks stopped on the track attached to each other. Seven laps would pass before the two trucks became separated with Self returning to the race and settling for a disappointing 36th place finish.



Calling the Shots: Ryan Salomon will continue to lead Austin Wayne Self and the AM Racing team in 2022, including at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.



This weekend marks his 3 2nd race as crew chief for Self and in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.



During his tenure, he guided Self to an average finish of 17.4 during 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons respectively.



Career Rundown: Since 2016, Self has competed in 135 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, delivering two top-five and 15 top-10 finishes. He finished a career-best 12th in the championship standings in 2018.



Spanning six years of Truck Series competition, he maintains an average finish of 18.5.



Did You Know? Austin Wayne Self and his wife Jennifer have 16 chickens and a dog named Echo.



The couple is also expecting and will welcome their first child, a girl in June of 2022.



Lineup: In addition to AM Technical Solutions and GO TEXAN continuing their roles as the primary marketing partner for Self in 2022, the AM Racing team will also receive support from, AIRBOX Air Purifier, Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market and JB Henderson Construction.



Follow on Social Media: For more on Austin Wayne Self, please visit awsracing.com, like his Facebook page (Austin Wayne Self) or follow him on Twitter @AustinWSelf.



For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

Austin Wayne Self Pre-Race Quotes:

On Darlington Raceway: “I have always enjoyed competing at Darlington Raceway. It is one of the most demanding race tracks on the circuit, but I have overall done very well there.



“It’s a short practice on Friday before qualifying and then the race, but I’m hoping that the track time will be a benefit for us to dial in our No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN Chevrolet Silverado RST and contend for our third top-10 finish of the year on Friday night.”



On 2022 Season: “We had a great first three races to the 2022 Truck Series season but have suffered bad luck the last three races at COTA, Martinsville and the Bristol Dirt. Our team is a lot better than our finishes and we must bounce back if we want to have any shot at maybe making the Playoffs this summer.



“We will work hard and perhaps with our finish last spring; Darlington may be the best medicine to reenergize our season.”

AM Racing PR