GMS Racing NCWTS Darlington Race Preview

- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment. com for more information.

- Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger will race with GMS Racing chassis no. 331 at the track dubbed "Too Tough To Tame". This chassis debuted in 2020, and was driven to victory lane at Michigan International Speedway by Zane Smith in the same year. Last season, it competed twice at Darlington with Smith, highlighted by a ninth place finish in September. Enfinger has raced this truck once before at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this year, where he led fourteen laps en route to a 12th place finish.

- On The Right Track: After experiencing a tumultuous start to the 2022 racing campaign, Grant Enfinger, Charles Denike, and the No. 23 GMS Racing team have began to hit on some solid consistency! Over the course of the past three races, they have earned three top-10 finishes in a row, including a high of two eighth place finishes. As a result, Enfinger has moved up to 11th in the drivers' points standings, gaining a whopping fourteen spots since the season opener in Daytona.

- Darlington Contender: Since the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series made its return to Darlington Raceway in 2020, Grant Enfinger has been a constant threat to win. Fun fact, Grant is the only driver to have finished inside the top-10 in all three races since the return. With finishes of fourth, fifth, and sixth, Enfinger is also tied for having the best average finish among all active drivers at the historic venue.

- GE Quote: "I’m excited to get going on Friday night. Not only is Darlington one of the best tracks that we go to, but it also starts the beginning of an eight race stretch. We feel like we’ve learned a good bit during the earlier part of the season, and now we have the opportunity to implement some improvements. I know Charles and our GMS Racing team will have us a Champion Power Equipment Chevy that can contend."