Kris Wright - Dead On Tools 200 Race Advance

Wright on making his third-career start at Darlington: “I am really excited to get back to Darlington (Raceway), especially with the Ron Hornaday Jr. VFW throwback paint scheme. This is one of my favorite tracks and events on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule.

“It will be interesting to see how the race progresses and how aggressive the racing will be, with the schedule starting to pick up with back-to-back weekends for the next two months.”

Wright at Darlington Raceway: Wright makes his third-career start at Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Friday night. He ran to a 28th-place finish after starting 23rd last September and was involved in an incident on lap 25 in his Darlington debut last May, resulting in a 39th-place finish.

Wright’s Throwback Truck for Darlington: Wright will honor four-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion and 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Ron Hornaday. In 2022 Wright joined Team Hornaday Development, mentored by Hornaday, as a member of the driver development program. The No. 44 VFW Chevrolet Silverado will feature the iconic red, white, and blue of the Kevin Harvick, Inc., (KHI) No. 33 VFW Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Representing the 2008 and 2009 seasons, the VFW paint scheme boasted victories at the Texas Motor Speedway (2008) and at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis (Ind.) Raceway Park.

Click Here to vote for Kris Wright in the Darlington Throwback Weekend Best Paint Scheme Fan Vote

Last Time Out (Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt – Start: 30th / Finish: 33rd): Wright and the No. 44 team started in the back half of the field and battled a tight handling condition early, resulting in a 32nd-place finish in Stage One. Two laps into Stage Two, Wright had a left rear tire go down that sent him for a spin in turn two, causing minor damage to the left rear of the No. 44 Chevrolet. Following a pit stop under caution to change the left rear tire, Wright was scored two laps down.

After finishing Stage Two 35th, Wright and the No. 44 worked to salvage their night with several adjustments along the way, but ultimately settled for a 33rd-place finish.

