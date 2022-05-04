Carson Hocevar - Dead on Tools 200 Race Advance

Hocevar on Friday night’s race at Darlington: “Our No. 42 Premier Security Solutions team is really looking forward to returning to Darlington this week after running as well as we did last year. The ability to build on two solid performances from a year ago is a big advantage at any track, but especially at a place as unique as Darlington. We’re bringing a fast Chevrolet Silverado to the track and it was great to be part of the process in helping design our Travis Pastrana throwback paint scheme – a big thanks to Premier Security Solutions for allowing us the creative freedom to make that idea come to life.”

Hocevar at Darlington Raceway: Hocevar makes his third-career start at Darlington Raceway Friday night and owns an average finish of 7.0. Both of his previous starts came during the 2021 season – he ran to a third-place finish after starting 14th in May before turning in an 11th-place finish in the September event after starting fifth.

Hocevar’s Throwback Truck for Darlington: Hocevar’s No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado features a throwback paint scheme to Travis Pastrana’s 2012 NASCAR Xfinity Series black and orange livery with several logos printed in the background of the design – including ‘Vote for Pedro’ and Pastrana-inspired marks – to match the original look.

Last Time Out (Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt – Start: 6th / Finish: 2nd): Hocevar kept his No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado in the top-10 for the entirety of the first stage to begin the night, resulting in a ninth-place finish in Stage One. Following a four-tire stop at the stage break, Hocevar battled traffic for a majority of Stage Two before ultimately coming away with an eighth-place result.

After opting not to pit prior to the start of the final stage, Hocevar restarted fourth in the outside lane and made quick work of the trucks ahead to make the pass for the lead on lap 92 – the first of a career-high 55 laps the 19-year-old led on the night. Hocevar fended off a hard-charging John Hunter Nemechek from then on despite four cautions between then and the end of the race that brought the field back together.

Following a three-truck incident that brought out a caution on lap 138, Hocevar led the field to green with six laps to go but was unable to hold off eventual race winner Ben Rhodes, who made the pass for the lead in turn four on the high side with five laps to go. Hocevar settled for a second-place finish, matching a career-best result (Charlotte, 2021).

Niece Motorsports PR