Dean Thompson - Dead On Tools 200 Race Advance

Thompson on making his debut at Darlington Raceway: “The No. 40 Worldwide Express team is excited to get to Darlington this week – especially coming off a solid run at Bristol. I’m looking forward to making my first laps at such an iconic track and bringing a new-look No. 40 Chevrolet for throwback weekend makes it even more special. A big thank you to Worldwide Express for the continued support in allowing me to run this Dean Thompson throwback scheme and hopefully we make the Thompson family proud on Friday night.”

Thompson at Darlington Raceway: Thompson makes his first-career start at Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Friday night.

Thompson’s Throwback Truck for Darlington: Dean Thompson’s No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet sports a new look Friday night at Darlington with a throwback paint scheme to famed sprint car driver Dean Thompson. The No. 40 features a red base truck with yellow, orange, and red stripes to mirror Thompson’s 1984 sprint car scheme.

Click Here to vote for Dean Thompson in the Darlington Throwback Weekend Best Paint Scheme Fan Vote

Last Time Out (Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt – Start: 27th / Finish: 16th): Thompson had to battle through traffic after starting in the back half of the field Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway in what was his first-career dirt race and held steady to secure a 27th-place finish in Stage One. Following a four tire stop at the stage break, Thompson rallied to pick up a 24th-place finish in Stage Two.

With less than 30 laps to go, Thompson made his way into the top-20 and evaded a number of on-track incidents down the stretch to finish 16th, marking his second Sunoco Rookie of the Race honor of the season.

Niece Motorsports PR