Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Darlington Preview

Will getting to race in the Xfinity Series the last two weeks while the Truck Series was off benefit you?

“Getting seat time in any race vehicle always helps no matter what, so it was good to get behind the wheel of Sam Hunt’s Xfinity car for two weeks while the Truck Series was off. I have to thank ChargeMe and QuickTie for being apart of my Xfinity Series debut, I couldn’t have had the opportunity without their support.”

You’ve shown a lot of speed in your previous starts at Darlington. Is there something about that track that fits your driving style?

“Darlington is a lot of fun to race at. It’s a wore out track that you have to take care of your tires and having that characteristic definitely matches my background coming up Super Late Model racing. We’ve been really fast the first three times I’ve gone there but didn’t get the finishes we deserved. Looking forward to trying to get the Safelite Tundra TRD Pro in victory lane Friday night.”

