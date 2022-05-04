Wednesday, May 04

Smith Ready to Return After Lengthy Two Week Break

Zane Smith is ready to get back to racing this weekend at the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is coming off a two week break after Smith finished 10th on the dirt at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

 

Smith enters this Friday's race fourth in the driver standings and is currently the only driver in the Truck Series with two win this season. The team hopes to add a third this weekend in Darlington- especially for partner Fr8 Auctions.
 
 

“I'm itching to get back behind the wheel this weekend at Darlington," Smith stated. "It's been a long two weeks, but not without a lot of hard work. The guys have been putting in a big effort for Darlington and I feel good about the truck we are preparing.”

 

Smith is excited to have Fr8 Auctions back on his Ford F-150 at Darlington, a track that has been kind to him in the past.

 

“I enjoy racing at Darlington," said Smith. "It's one of those tracks that you have to find a good rhythm to be fast, and I like that challenge. And I really want to take Fr8 Auctions to victory lane for Front Row Motorsports. They are a loyal partner to Bob (owner Bob Jenkins) and their truck looks cool. We want to win just as much for them as we do for us.”

 

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington will air live on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

