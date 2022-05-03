NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Darlington Raceway

|
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Wastequip Ford F-150
- Hailie Deegan will line up for her 30th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start as the No.1 Wastequip F-150 gears up for Friday's contest at Darlington (S.C) Raceway.
- The 20-year-old makes her second career start at the famous "Lady in Black." Deegan found herself running 14th in last year's contest before a wreck on the final lap mired her to a 29th place finish.
- Deegan and the No.1 team are in the midst of a positive momentum swing, netting back-to-back top-20 finishes after solid runs at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.
- 16-year NCWTS Crew Chief Mike Hillman has sat atop the box five times at Darlington Raceway, totaling one career win, two top-fives, and three top-10s.
- Deegan's throwback scheme will honor NASCAR Hall of Famer and founding member of the iconic Alabama Gang, Bobby Allison.
