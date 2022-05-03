Worldwide Express Expands Partnership with Niece Motorsports, Ross Chastain

Niece Motorsports and two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Ross Chastain have announced a partnership, with Worldwide Express, joining the No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado entry for four NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) races during the 2022 season beginning at Darlington Raceway for the Dead On Tools 200 on Friday, May 6.



“I’m very excited to be a part of Worldwide Express’ growing commitment to NASCAR both in the Cup Series and Truck Series,” Chastain said. “It’s an honor to represent a first-class organization like Worldwide Express both on and off the track and I’m always looking forward to getting behind the wheel of a Niece Motorsports Chevrolet.”



“It’s a great opportunity for both sides and thanks to Trackhouse Racing for allowing me the opportunity to compete in the Truck Series with Niece and Worldwide Express.”



Worldwide Express, along with its sister brands of GlobalTranz and Unishippers, currently serve as the full-season, primary partners of Niece Motorsports’ No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender Dean Thompson.



Worldwide Express and Trackhouse Racing recently announced a multi-year partnership that spans 21 NASCAR Cup Series races during the 2022 and 2023 seasons for Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet and Daniel Suárez’s No. 99 Chevrolet.



The Dallas-based Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers teams bring together three bands offering marketing-leading solutions for parcel, less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload and managed transportation services all delivered through proprietary technology. Their unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide customers with visibility and analytics to deliver a competitive advantage.



“Our WWEX Racing program has grown quickly, and that’s due in no small part to the Niece Motorsports team, who approach this sport with the same mindset we do for our business: that of precision and continuous improvement,” said Worldwide Express president Rob Rose.



“We’re excited to watch Ross compete alongside and mentor Dean and his fellow drivers, and are particularly grateful to Trackhouse Racing for sharing this commitment to teamwork.”



In addition to Darlington, Chastain will pilot the No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado at Texas Motor Speedway (May 20), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 27), and Sonoma Raceway (June 11).



“We’re excited to see Worldwide Express continue to grow their involvement in our team and NASCAR overall,” Niece Motorsports General Manager, Cody Efaw, remarked. “We certainly don’t take their commitment to the sport and our organization for granted and are going to work hard to make them proud on and off the track. We’re honored to be aligned with such a first class company – both on Dean Thompson’s truck and now Ross’ as well.”



“It’s really incredible to see how this organization has grown over the last handful of years, and Ross has certainly been instrumental in that,” team owner Al Niece said. “We are excited to have him come back for some more races this year, and thrilled to have Worldwide Express come on board for more races with our team. We’re thankful for the commitment they’ve made to our organization and are looking forward to Darlington.”



The debut of the No. 41 Worldwide Express Silverado will be Chastain’s 97th career start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, a career that includes three wins (Kansas 2019, Gateway 2019, Pocono 2019), 17 top-fives, and 42 top-10s. It also marks Chastain’s second NCWTS event of the 2022 season.

Niece Motorsports PR