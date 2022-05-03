AutoParts4Less and North Industrial Machine Join Forces with Jack Wood at Darlington Raceway

GMS Racing will be welcoming back a familiar partner to its' NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team as Auto Parts 4Less forms a multi-race relationship with Sunoco Rookie Of The Year contender, Jack Wood.

AutoParts4Less.com offers consumers a unique online purchasing experience. Similar to Amazon, where sellers compete to win the ”buy box”. Each seller competes on several key factors such as price, ship times, and seller ratings which in turn drives the greatest value to their buyers.

Parent company Auto Parts 4Less Group initially joined the two-time NCWTS championship winning race team under the Lift Kits 4Less banner in 2021, becoming the anchor partner for Sheldon Creed's No. 2 Chevrolet for twelve races. The e-commerce company earned back-to-back wins as a primary partner with Creed at World Wide Technology Raceway and Darlington Raceway.

At Darlington, the partnership will feature prominent cobranding from North Industrial Machine, a family-owned construction company headquartered in nearby Hartsville, SC. Founded in 1995, North Industrial Machine has grown its operations to serve the steel, paper, aerospace, textile, automotive, and medical industries. Notably, this will mark the company's first partnership endeavor in the NASCAR industry.

Danny Johnson Sr., President of North Industrial Machine, looks forward to the partnership debut, saying this at the time of the announcement - "We couldn't be more excited to have the opportunity to partner with a NASCAR team through our relationship with Auto Parts 4Less. Jack Wood appears to have a bright future ahead of himself in the sport, and it is a pleasure to get to work with him along with GMS Racing, right in our company's backyard at Darlington."

In Addition, Auto Parts 4Less welcomes featured seller Rudy’s Performance Parts to the platform. Founded in 2008, Rudy’s is an industry leader when it comes to selling automotive performance parts and accessories.

Further cobranding partnership announcements with the Auto Parts 4Less brand and Jack Wood will be released at a later date as the next scheduled race for the pairing will be at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

"I am proud to represent Auto Parts 4Less and North Industrial Machine as we head to Darlington next weekend. Both of their brands are the perfect fit for the Truck Series, and having their support means a lot to my team and I. Having the opportunity to bring on new partners is crucial to our overall success as an organization, and I look forward to running their colors on my No. 24 Silverado." said Wood

Fans will see the Auto Parts 4Less / North Industrial Machine paint scheme come to life at Darlington Raceway in the Dead On Tools 200 on Friday, May 6th. Keep up with Jack Wood by following him along across all social media platforms at his official handle @DriverJackWood.

GMS Racing PR