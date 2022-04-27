Armani Williams Returns to Reaume Brothers Racing in 2022

Armani Williams, the first NASCAR driver openly diagnosed on the autism spectrum will return to competition in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with Reaume Brothers Racing beginning at Texas Motor Speedway next month.



Williams, a native of Detroit, Michigan impressed in his series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway last August finishing a respectable 21st and earning his speedway license in NASCAR competition.



“I’m incredibly grateful for this next chapter in my NASCAR career by making my Truck Series debut at Texas Motor Speedway next month,” said Williams. “We have been diligently working hard on sponsorship to run as many Truck Series races as we can this season and I’m thrilled to have a few races locked down with some terrific partners.”



To kick off his limited NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule in 2022 in the Lone Star state, Williams will be joined by co-partners IceCOLD Technology and The Doug Flutie Foundation for Autism Inc.



IceCOLD Technology LLC. is the manufacturer of the IceCOLD® synthetic catalyst, an environmentally friendly green energy efficiency product for all types of HVAC and refrigeration in residential, commercial and industrial applications.



For more than 20 years the IceCOLD product has increased efficiency and reduced the energy consumption of cooling equipment, lowered carbon emissions, reduced equipment maintenance, extended equipment life, and saved money.



"IceCOLD Technology is excited and proud to support and sponsor Armani Williams as a NASCAR driver,” offered IceCOLD Technology president Don Bryan. “Armani's strong values, positive attitude, and confident determination are what make him an inspiration and a true champion.



“Nothing can stop Armani from being successful in life or on the track and we are honored to partner with him and watch him prove it."



Alongside IceCOLD Technology will be The Doug Flutie Foundation for Autism Inc.



Former NFL Quarterback, Doug Flutie, and his wife Laurie started The Doug Flutie Foundation for Autism Inc. in 1998 after their son, Dougie, was diagnosed with autism at the age of three. Their personal experience of raising a son on the autism spectrum inspired them to help others on an equally long and challenging journey.



Over its 24-year history, the Flutie Foundation has distributed over $15 million to schools and organizations who provide clinical therapies, respite services, recreational programs, social skills training, job supports and more for people affected by autism.



The Flutie Foundation also provides education technology tools, adaptive camp scholarships, safety equipment, and direct family support through its partnerships and special initiatives.



“We are pleased to partner with Armani Williams to support his career goals and passions through the Flutie Fellow ambassadorship program as he competes professionally in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series,” said Doug Flutie, Co-Founder of the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism.



“It’s our goal at the Flutie Foundation to create a world where people with autism are included, respected, and engaged in their communities. Armani is living proof of what people with autism can accomplish.



“We are ecstatic to support Armani’s budding career dreams while partnering with him as he advocates for inclusive opportunities for his peers with autism.”



From Texas Motor Speedway, Williams will trek to the Pocono Mountains and tackle the 2.5-mile triangle of Pocono (Pa.) Raceway in the CRC Brakleen 150 on July 23.



MDXclusive will make its foray into the NASCAR world as the primary partner for Williams in the 60-lap event.



MDXclusive is a Los Angeles-based wellness company founded by experienced medical professionals with over forty years of healthcare experience within intensive care, pediatrics, nursing, internal medicine, and cardiology.



Our leadership team and associated partners include diverse business professionals and alternative health advocates for the special needs community, medical research, and rigorous product testing. Our collaborative effort creates superior cannabidiol products that adhere to pharmaceutical-grade standards of production, quality, and efficacy.



Our mission includes educating and engaging medical practitioners and the CBD community to ensure that they are recommending and receiving the purest, safest, highest quality CBD product for natural support. We ensure our CBD transdermal patches, relief patches, sleep patches and oils/creams are ethically sourced.



"We are thrilled to be able to support Armani," said Denise Chesne, Founder and CEO of MDXclusive.



"His message of defying expectations and fostering inclusivity and acceptance echoes the values of everyone at MDXclusive."



Visit mdxclusive.com for additional information.



Williams will close out the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on November 4 with local support from Visit Mesa (Arizona) in the Lucas Oil 150.



Visit Mesa, the leading destination marketing organization for Mesa, Arizona, helped establish the Mesa Regional Foundation for Accessibility, Diversity & Inclusion to enhance and implement equity, diversity and inclusion for youth and adults within the Mesa community.



To learn more about Mesa, Arizona’s designation as an Autism Certified City and Visit Mesa’s mission to promote the value and vitality of Mesa’s visitor economy to create a better community, go online to VisitMesa.com.



Ahead of his Truck Series debut at Phoenix, Williams will also be working heavily with Visit Mesa on several initiatives building up to NASCAR championship weekend at the Avondale, Ariz. race track, including in-market visits, video messages and various foundation programs projects.



“We are in awe of Armani’s passion to drive action and hope for those with autism,” said Alison Brooks, Director of Destination Experience & Advocacy, Visit Mesa. “He is the ideal partner to help Mesa become known as a destination for people of all abilities and honoring our creed of “City Limitless.”



The continued partnership with Reaume and the placement of the new partners were orchestrated by fgrACCEL, a full-service sports marketing and management agency. Additional races for Williams with Reaume Brothers Racing are expected this season.



“There are a lot of people that have worked tirelessly in order for me to continue my dream and I’m so thankful,” sounded Williams. “Right now, I have three opportunities with instrumental marketing partners who want to see me succeed on the race track while assisting them in building their respective brands.



“I am spending every waking moment making sure I am prepared to do my part behind the wheel. Whether that is iRacing, studying pictures, reviewing film or just talking to others in the industry. It’s my job to go out there and give my team and partners a finish they would be proud of and that’s exactly what I plan to do.”



Josh Reaume, team principal at Reaume Brothers Racing offered, “Armani is a dedicated young driver and being a part of opportunities such as this is what gets us excited at Reaume Brothers Racing!”



Williams, 22, graduated to the Truck Series after stints in the premier ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West and the Canadian-based NASCAR Pinty’s Series.



For more on Armani Williams, please visit teamarmaniracing.com, like him on Facebook (Team Armani Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@TeamArmaniRacin).



Visit Reaume Bros Racing on Facebook (Reaume Bros Racing), follow them on Twitter (@rbr_teams) and Instagram (@rbr_teams).



Armani Williams PR