Spencer Boyd to Run a Michael Waltrip Throwback Truck with RimTyme at Darlington

In 2022 Darlington Raceway Throwback Weekend tribute, Michael Waltrip and Spencer Boyd will roll Waltrip’s raced No. 23 Hawaiian Punch Pontiac out into the North Carolina sunshine to compare it to Boyd's No. 12 RimTyme Chevrolet Silverado that bears the same iconic design.



Michael Waltrip's Hawaiian Punch paint scheme debuted in 1985 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on a Chevrolet. In Michael's first full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series for Chuck Rider and Bahari Racing, the No. 23 Hawaiian Punch Pontiac became a part of NASCAR history attached to the now storied driver, team owner, and TV personality. As a keepsake from an important milestone in his career, Michael still has the actual race car from that year in his personal garage.



Spencer Boyd commented, “Throwbacks are an opportunity to celebrate NASCAR’s history; I love them. We asked RimTyme to pick the scheme this year so when they came back with Michael’s Hawaiian Punch car a big smile came across my face. Michael made mention of me on the broadcast at my very first NASCAR race, so I find it fitting to honor him this way.”



RimTyme Custom Wheels and Tires carries more custom rims than the traditional wheel shop. They have a large selection of name brand custom wheels available in the latest styles, finishes, colors, and sizes. In addition to a variety of wheel brands, RimTyme carries popular tire brands for everyday driving needs at affordable prices to fit any budget.



“We are in the business of helping making vehicles look unique,” explained Brock Roberts of RimTyme. “This throwback scheme pays tribute to a car and a race car driver that push the limits, just like us. We are proud to be associated with both Spencer and Michael Waltrip for this special race that happens to be in the middle of where most of our stores are.”



To round out the throwback weekend, Boyd is offering limited production throwback t-shirts and hats on his website, spencerboyd.net. There will also be limited edition commemorative autograph cards printed depicting both vehicles. The hero cards are only available in person at RimTyme stores.



RimTyme is still running the promotion that when Spencer finishes 12th place or higher in a race, they will give customers $212 off a new rim and tire package at select locations. Find a RimTyme Custom Wheels and Tires location near you at www.rimtyme.com/locations.

Spencer Boyd PR