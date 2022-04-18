After sweeping both stages one and two, defending Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes wins the 2022 Pinty's Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway after a tough battle with Carson Hocevar “I thought we gave it away for a moment,” said Rhodes who drives the #99 Toyota Tundra for ThorSport Racing talking to Fox Sports. “Michael Waltrip said on the radio, ‘Did you mean to stay out under the caution of Stage One?’ The real answer was no. So driving through the back of the pack was tough and not something we wanted to do, but my crew gave me such an amazing Toyota Tundra this weekend. I wasn’t going to let them down, so I had to go back up there and earn this spot back. Really really proud of all of their efforts, and it looks like I had really fast teammates today too. Thanks to everyone for coming out and happy Easter!”

Hocevar, driver of the #45 Chevy Silverado for NIECE Motorsports, when asked what he could have done differently to win tonight responded, “I mean either rip the top or crash him. I hate saying that, but it’s a part of this racing right? I mean I really couldn’t compete with him. He had better tires and had the fastest truck all day, so I just kept trying really hard and tried to pull it off. I kept looking up in the mirror hopin ‘Man he's in fifth, he can’t go anywhere,’ but once I knew he was fourth I was like, ‘Awe I’m in trouble here.’ He slide jobbed me and I prepared for it and crossed him over and raced him very hard. Second place just sucks, and I mean it’s terrible, especially when it’s that close. We had Bryan Clauson’s logo on the truck, and I am even wearing his shirt still. I was hoping to give him a tribute, but he was definitely with me tonight with us running as hard as we were.”

In the middle of the race though, one of the most bizzare moments in the Truck Series happened. Matt DiBeneditto who drives the #25 Chevy Silverado for Rackley WAR Racing cut off Austin Wayne Self in the #22 Chevy Silverado for AM Racing in turn four. Self’s front bumper was stuck against DiBenedetto’s rear bumper and stayed connected from the front stretch all the way to the back straightaway, until both trucks stopped and track officials separated them 10 minutes later. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series won't compete next week at Talladega Superspeedway nor Dover Motor Speedway the week after, but will take the next two weeks off in preparation of the track known as Too Tough Too Tame, Darlington Raceway. That race will begin May 2nd, under the lights at the Lady In Black at 6:30 p.m. Friday night on FS1, MRN Radio, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.











