NCWTS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Wastequip Ford F-150 Start: 26th Finish: 18th Hailie Deegan was slated to line up for her second Bristol Dirt appearance in the 26th position by order of her qualifying race results. However, NASCAR moved her to the tail end of the field for having to switch to a backup Wastequip Ford F-150 after a cut tire forced her into the outside wall during Friday's practice.

The 20-year-old took to the high side early, quickly gaining ground despite battling a truck that was tight under acceleration. Amid a close midfield battle, Deegan crossed the line in 25th position to end Stage 1.

After adding spring rubber and making adjustments to strengthen drive-off, Deegan found success running half of a lane off the cushion. A strategy call to forgo pitting after Stage 2 gave Deegan vital track position heading into the closing stage.

Restarting in 12th position on old tires, the Ford Performance prospect had to be aggressive to stay at the front of the pack. A brief slide up the track forced her row four-wide, opening up the bottom to the charging field behind her. Firing off 18th after the final caution, she held steady and defended her position to net her second-straight Top-20 finish of the 2022 season.