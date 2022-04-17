Late-Race Spin Spoils Impressive Debut for Buddy Kofoid

· With differing pit strategies, the No. 51 team elected to stay out during the stage break and would restart third for the final stage.
· The California native continued to compete in the top-five as the final stage went on until his No. 51 Tundra TRD Pro got loose and spun coming out of Turn 2 with just 10 laps remaining.
· Kofoid seemed to avoid much damage until the No. 19 of Derek Kraus had nowhere to go and crashed into the back of the No. 51 Mobil 1 Toyota, causing significant damage to the rear end.
· Crew chief Mardy Lindley called the Kofoid down pit road to repair the damage and sent him back out in 29th on the final restart with five laps to go.
· Kofoid was able to do what he could with the damage and gained two more spots before finishing his NASCAR Truck Series debut in 27th.