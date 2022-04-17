Nemechek Earns Third Straight Top-Five Finish

· During the stage break, Nemechek brought his Mobil 1 Toyota down pit road for a controlled pit stop where the No. 4 team executed a four-tire and fuel stop with a wedge adjustment to help with the handling.
· As the field went back green for Stage Two, it took Nemechek only four laps to crack into the top-10 where he would remain for the remainder of the race.
· Just past the midway point of the race, Nemechek started to gain on Cup Series regular Joey Logano for third place.
· Nemechek and Logano continued to battle for third as Parker Kligerman made his way into the picture to create a three-way battle for third as the stage was winding down.
· With less than five laps to go in the middle stanza, Nemechek completed the pass, ultimately finishing the stage in third and earning eight stage points.