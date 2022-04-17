Nemechek Earns Third Straight Top-Five Finish

· Veteran crew chief Eric Phillips called for the No. 4 team to stay out during the stage break which proved to be the right call as Nemechek would restart the Final Stage in first with the first two trucks electing to pit.

· Nemechek was unable to hold off the No. 42 of Carson Hocevar on the restart as Hocevar took over the lead on Lap 92.

· The Mobil 1 driver continued to battle within the top three for the remainder of the race and was running second when the eighth and final caution of the night came out with 10 laps remaining.

· Nemechek lined up for the ensuing restart in second on the inside row. As the field went back green, Nemechek found himself in a three-way battle for the lead with Ben Rhodes and Carson Hocevar.